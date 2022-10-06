| 12.9°C Dublin

Woman threatened with suspected gun during car hijacking

Gardai are appealing for information about the incident in Dublin.

Gardai have appealed for information following a car hijacking in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

Gardai have appealed for information following a car hijacking in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information following a car hijacking in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information following a car hijacking in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threated with a suspected gun during a car hijacking in Dublin.

The incident took place at Park West Road, Ballyfermot, on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3.10pm the owner of the vehicle was getting into her car, when a man approached her.

He threatened the woman with a suspected black handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the car, a silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D and the suspect left the scene in the stolen car.

He drove off in the direction of Cloverhill Road.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen this silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D to contact them or any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy