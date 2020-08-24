Woman killed in crash in Galway

A 26-year-old woman has died in a crash after a car struck a concrete post in Co Galway.

The woman was a passenger in the car when it crashed on the Headford to Tuam Road, R333 at approximately 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

The single vehicle collision happened when the car left the road and struck a concrete post.

There were two men in the vehicle at the time including the 32-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger.

Both men were taken from the scene to Galway University Hospital where their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The woman, who was a rear seat passenger, died at the scene.

Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The road was closed and Garda forensic collision investigators were conducting their examination with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Tuam gardai are also appealing to any persons who contacted gardai to make contact again in relation to this collision.

