Woman killed in Co Wicklow crash

A woman has been killed in a crash in Co Wicklow.

Gardai were called to the scene of a collision between two vehicles on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower in Baltinglass shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A woman in her 60s, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Naas mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene, while local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N81 in the Mullycagh Lower area between 11.30pm and midnight and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.