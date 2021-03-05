Woman killed in Co Wexford crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the fatal crash (PA)

A woman has died in a collision between two cars in Co Wexford.

The crash occurred shortly before 6am on Friday on the New Line Road (R733), gardai said.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was the driver of one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash.

She was taken to Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to the same hospital for treatment to non-life-hreatening injuries.

The road was closed to allow forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses, in particular anyone with dashcam footage who was travelling in the area between 5.30am and 6am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

PA Media