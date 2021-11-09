| 10.6°C Dublin

Woman killed in Co Meath crash

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman has died in a road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The incident, involving a car and a lorry, occurred at approximately 4:40pm on Tuesday on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area.

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Gardai.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

