Woman killed and four others injured in road crash

Gardai and road policing units are investigating after two cars collided in Co Kerry (PA)

A woman has been killed and four others have been injured after two cars collided in Co Kerry.

The road collision happened on the N22 at Brennan’s Glen in Killarney at around 2pm on Sunday.

Gardai and road policing units were called to the scene along with fire and emergency services.

The woman, who was aged in her 40s, was seriously injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man and woman in the same car, both understood to be in their 70s, were taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

The woman is understood to be in a critical condition while the man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two women aged in their early 20s in the second car were removed by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road at the crash site remains sealed off for examination by the garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardai investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or those with camera footage to contact them.

The public has been asked to contact Killarney garda station 064 6671 160 or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, gardai in Westport are investigating the death of a man in his 30s whose body was discovered at The Quay in Westport on Sunday.

A passer-by who made the discovery raised the alarm shortly before 9am.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Monday morning.

Gardai are not currently treating the death as suspicious but say they are awaiting the outcome of the post-mortem examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar garda station on 094 903 8200.

