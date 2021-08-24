Woman in her 60s dies after car collides with a truck on motorway

A woman in her 60s has been killed after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on the motorway.

The incident happened in Tipperary on Tuesday morning.

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of her car, was fatally injured and her body removed from the scene to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 20s, was treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

The incident happened in the townland of Longford Pass on the southbound M8, south of Junction 4 at around 11.30am.

The road remains closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct their examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the M8 southbound, south of junction 4, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on (0504) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.