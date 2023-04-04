Woman in her 20s found dead after assault in Limerick

A woman has been found dead after an assault at a home in Limerick city (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman has been found dead after an assault at a home in Limerick city.

The fatal assault occurred at around 1.30pm on Tuesday at a residential property in Dock Road.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead and her body remains at the scene.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the state pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information that could assist their investigation to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick city from between 1pm and 2pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.