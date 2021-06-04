Woman in critical condition after Cork stabbing

A woman is in a critical condition after a stabbing incident in County Cork.
Gardai said a serious assault that occurred on Friday afternoon is being investigated.
The woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered with a number of stab wounds at approximately 2pm at a residence in Innishannon.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.
A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.