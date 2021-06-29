| 17.3°C Dublin

Woman in 80s dies in Waterford collision

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the incident

Gardai have appealed for information on the crash (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Waterford on Tuesday.

At approximately 4pm, emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car collision between Tramore and Tramore Cross.

The two occupants in each car were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

A passenger in one of the cars, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Injures to both drivers and the remaining passenger are not thought to be life threatening.

The road at the crash site was closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene.

