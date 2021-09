Gardai have appealed for information about a fatal road collision in Co Westmeath (PA)

A woman in her 20s has died following a road collision in Co Westmeath.

The incident involved a single car at Ballinagore shortly after 8:15pm on Thursday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post-mortem will take place.

Investigating Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.