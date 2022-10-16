Woman found unconscious in critical condition

Gardai have appealed for information after a woman was found unconscious in Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was found unconscious in Co Mayo.

The woman, aged in her late 50s, was found by a passer-by shortly after 4am on Sunday on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islandeady.

She was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

A gardai spokesperson said the cause of her injuries is unexplained and the scene is preserved for forensic examination.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.