Woman found unconscious in critical condition

Gardai have appealed for information about the incident on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islandeady, Co Mayo.

Gardai have appealed for information after a woman was found unconscious in Mayo (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Gardai have appealed for information after a woman was found unconscious in Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information after a woman was found unconscious in Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information after a woman was found unconscious in Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was found unconscious in Co Mayo.

The woman, aged in her late 50s, was found by a passer-by shortly after 4am on Sunday on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islandeady.

She was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

A gardai spokesperson said the cause of her injuries is unexplained and the scene is preserved for forensic examination.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy