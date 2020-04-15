Woman due in court for allegedly spitting at garda

The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle in Dublin.

A woman in her 30s is due in court after allegedly spitting at a Garda and telling them she was awaiting a coronavirus test result.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.20pm on Tuesday at St Attracta Road in Cabra in Dublin.

The incident occurred when a woman approached a marked car and began banging on it and shouting.

When a Garda member exited, the woman spat at the officer and advised she was awaiting test results for coronavirus.

The woman was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

She will appear at Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning.

PA Media