Woman dies weeks after city centre attack

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death (Brian Lawless/PA)

A woman who was seriously injured in an assault last month in Dublin has died, gardai have confirmed.

The woman, who was aged in her 40s, was attacked while walking on the pedestrian walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay at the International Financial Services Centre on January 20.

She died at the Mater University Hospital on Wednesday.

Gardai say they are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case.

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death and is to appear in court.

PA Media