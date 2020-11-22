Woman dies in Co Louth road crash

Gardai appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman has died following a road crash in Co Louth.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the N2 at Glebe between Ardee and Carrickmacross at about 8.50pm on Saturday.

No other vehicles were involved.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Officers have asked for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee garda station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

PA Media