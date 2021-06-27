Woman dies in Co Longford crash

The crash occurred in the Castlenugent area of Co Longford (PA)

A woman aged in her 30s has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Longford.

The victim was the driver of the car involved in the collision in the Castlenugent area.

It happened some time overnight on Saturday, with Gardai alerted to the crash at Lisryan at 10.30am on Sunday.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They want to speak to any road users with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday to get in touch.