Woman dies in Co Cavan crash

A woman in her 20s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cavan.

The circumstances of the crash have been referred to the Garda Ombudsman because the Garda said the car was involved in an interaction with gardai before the crash.

The crash happened on the N3 near Belturbet at about 12.40am on Saturday.

The victim was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was taken to Cavan General Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver and two other female passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All those in the car were in their 20s.

The scene remained closed on Saturday for a technical examination.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.