Woman dies and three injured in road crash

A woman has died and three others have been seriously injured in a road collision in Co Kilkenny.

Gardai were called to the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore on Wednesday.

The crash, involving two cars, happened at around 6.30pm.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other women, two in their 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital, Waterford where they were treated for serious injuries.

The road remains closed as garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardai said diversions were in place and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

They have asked any road users who were on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday between 6.15pm and 6.40pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to gardai.