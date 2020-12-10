Woman dies after Cork road crash

A woman has died following a road crash in Cork.

The victim, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on the outskirts of Cork city on Thursday afternoon.

It took place at the junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, outside Mayfield Business Park at around 4.50pm.

Forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5.00pm and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510 or any Garda station.

PA Media