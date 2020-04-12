Woman dies after car hits wall

A woman in her 20s has died after a car collided with a wall in Co Roscommon.

Gardai are investigating the single-vehicle collision that happened shortly after 9am on Saturday on the N61 road at Greatmeadow in Boyle.

The car collided with a wall causing significant damage to the vehicle.

A man who was driving the car and the woman, who was a front-seat passenger, both aged in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

The woman died late on Saturday night.

Gardai in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

