Woman dies after car enters river in Co Mayo

The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A woman has died after a car entered a river in Co Mayo.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar at around 11.45pm on Friday night.

The woman driver of the car, who was aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital ahead of a planned post mortem.

Gardai said only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The scene remained sealed off on Saturday to allow for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were in the area at between 10pm and midnight and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardai.