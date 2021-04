A woman has died after an assault in Dublin, gardai said.

Emergency services were called to a property in Melville Drive in Finglas shortly after 2pm on Saturday, where the woman, in her 20s, was found.

She was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Finglas garda station where he is being held.

Gardai in Finglas have asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

PA Media