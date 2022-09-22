Woman charged over deaths of two children in car fire

Floral tributes are left by the hearse at the funeral mass for Mikey and Thelma Dennany (Brian Lawless/PA)

A woman in her 40s has been charged in relation to the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

The woman is to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday evening.

Five-year-old Thelma and two-year-old Michael Dennany died in the incident on a rural road at Lacken, Multyfarnham, on September 9.

Their funeral service held last week heard that the two siblings were “inseparable in life”.

The woman who was arrested on Wednesday was questioned under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mullingar Garda station.