The woman has been charged in connection with the pensioner’s death (PA)

Gardai investigating the death of a pensioner in her 80s have charged a woman.

A murder investigation was launched after the woman was found dead at a house on Seville Place in Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardai attended at around 11.50am and the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, who was arrested on Wednesday, has now been charged in connection with the death.

She was scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday.