A woman arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in Dublin has been released without charge, the Garda said.

A man, in his late 30s, died after being found with an apparent stab wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot.

Gardai said they released the woman, in her late 40s, without charge on Wednesday evening.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.