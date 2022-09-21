Woman arrested in relation to deaths of two children in car fire

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in relation to the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

Five-year-old Thelma and two-year-old Michael Dennany died in the incident on a rural road at Lacken, Multyfarnham on September 9.

Their funeral service held last week heard that the two siblings were “inseparable in life”.

The arrested woman is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands.

Gardai said that there was no other comment at this time.