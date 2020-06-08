Woman arrested in drugs probe

A woman has been arrested after gardai discovered drugs in Co Tipperary (Gardai/PA)

A woman in her thirties has been arrested after gardai discovered 25,000 euro worth of drugs in Co Tipperary.

Gardai from the Clonmel district drugs unit and Tipperary divisional drugs unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick-on-Suir shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

During the search, gardai seized suspected alprazolam pills that were in blister packs branded ‘Ksalol’.

Gardai said the tablets have an estimated street value of approximately 25,000 euro. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The woman was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel garda station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

PA Media