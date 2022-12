A woman in her 30s has been arrested by gardai investigating a dog attack in Co Wexford last week (PA)

A woman in her 30s has been arrested by gardai investigating a dog attack in Co Wexford last week.

The woman was arrested on Monday morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Enniscorthy garda station.

Alejandro Miszan, nine, is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after he was attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy on Sunday, November 27.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.