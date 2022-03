A woman has been arrested by gardai investigating a fatal shooting in Ballyfermot earlier this year.

Michael Tormey, who was in his 40s, was gunned down outside his home in Ballyfermot in January while his wife and child were asleep inside.

The woman, who is in her early 30s, was arrested by gardai and is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”