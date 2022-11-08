| 10.1°C Dublin

Woman arrested after man dies in stabbing incident

Emergency services were called to a flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot where a man in his 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

A woman has been arrested after a man died in a stabbing incident in Dublin on Tuesday (PA) Expand

By Cate McCurry, PA

A woman has been arrested after a man died in a stabbing incident in Dublin on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot at 2.30am where a man, aged in his late 30s, was found with an apparent stab wound.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman, aged in her late 40s, was arrested by gardai and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The body of the man remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

