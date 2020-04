A woman has been arrested in Co Sligo after allegedly assaulting a health worker.

A Garda spokesman said an “altercation” occurred at around 7.30am on Saturday at Sligo University Hospital.

He said: “During the altercation, the woman assaulted a hospital worker. She was later arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Ballymote Garda station.”

The woman is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday evening.

