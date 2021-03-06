Woman and man injured in Dublin shooting

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at an apartment in the Bluebell area of Inchicore, south Dublin (PA)

A woman and a man are in a serious condition in hospital following a shooting in south Dublin.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday at an apartment in the Bluebell area of Inchicore.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, are being treated at St James’s Hospital.

Garda forensic investigators are at the scene carrying out a technical examination.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

PA Media