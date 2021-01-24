Woman, 60, killed in Co Dublin car crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision to contact them (PA)

A woman has been killed in a crash involving two cars in north Co Dublin.

Gardai said the incident happened on the R127 at Blakes Cross in Lusk shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

The 60-year-old woman, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. It has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and for any road users who may have dashcam or other video footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to officers.

The Garda at Balbriggan can be contacted on 01-802 0510, or the Garda Confidential Line is available at 1800 666 111.

PA Media