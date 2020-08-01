Winning EuroMillions ticket sold at Limerick service station

A slip showing the Euromillions last draw report is held outside National Lottery Headquarters on Lower Abbey Street in Dublin after a ticketholder in Ireland won 66 million euros (around £50 million), sharing Friday’s massive Euromillions jackpot.

The National Lottery is appealing for Euromillions players in Co Limerick to check their tickets from Friday night’s draw.

It comes after a prize worth 500,000 euro was sold at a filling station near Thomond Park rugby stadium.

Co Limerick is home to one of the biggest ever Euromillions winners, Dolores McNamara, who won 115 million euro in 2005.

This winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Circle K Thomond service station in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 11, 12, 15, 32 and 44.

A National Lottery spokesman appealed to people in the Limerick area, particularly those who stopped for fuel, to check their tickets.

“Officially it may have been the last day of summer yesterday but for one lucky ticketholder in Limerick, it’s going to be sunny for a long time as they scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of 500,000 euro.

“In fact this is the 19th such winner we’ve had so far in 2020.

“We are appealing to all out EuroMillions players in Limerick, specifically those who maybe stopped in the Thomondgate area for fuel yesterday, to check those tickets very carefully,” said the spokesman.

