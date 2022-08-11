Wild mountain goat removed from cage at fair as temperatures soar

As part of Ireland oldest traditional Puck fair, a wild goat is crowned King Puck and placed in a cage on a 50-foot tall platform (Julien Behal/PA)

A wild mountain goat has been removed from its cage at Puck Fair in Co Kerry as temperatures soared.

As part of Ireland’s oldest traditional Puck fair, a wild goat is crowned King Puck and placed in a cage on a 50-foot tall platform.

The goat, which is considered a symbol of the fair, was placed there on Wednesday night and remains in the cage for the three-day festival in Killorglin.

Animal rights groups have spoken out against the tradition, citing concerns for the goat due to the high temperatures.

In a statement, the organisers of the festival said the goat was removed from the cage and is in a sheltered area following advice from a local vet.

“Under the five freedoms of the Animal Welfare, Puck Fair continues to ensure that the welfare of King Puck is their highest priority,” organisers said.

“Due to unprecedented spells of hot, sunny weather, King Puck was removed from the top of the stand this morning, placed in the shade with a constant supply of cold water and food, and is receiving hourly vet check-ups that continue to show that the goat has a good bill of health.”

The goat is likely to be placed back in the cage once temperatures begin to cool down.