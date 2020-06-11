WHO envoy stresses importance of wearing face masks

Face masks should be mandatory in certain settings, the WHO envoy said (PA)

Ireland must move from “should do to must do” when it comes to the message on wearing face coverings, the World Health Organisation’s special convoy on Covid-19 has said.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government will step up an information campaign about the wearing of face coverings.

Dr David Nabarro said the effectiveness of face coverings to prevent against Covid-19 is contested among the scientific community, but he said they should be worn on public transport as there is close contact between people.

To be totally candid with you... that WHO guidance for me is not as clear as I wish it would be Dr David Nabarro on face mask policy

He also said it is “really necessary” for people who work in close proximity to others to wear face coverings.

The WHO envoy told an Oireachtas committee: “People may well be able to transmit the virus before they develop symptoms of the disease and they may not know they are sick and may not go and self-isolate. So the use of face coverings is really necessary in situations where individuals are likely to be exposed to a lot of illness such as bus drivers, till workers and security guards.”

He acknowledged the WHO’s current guidance on face coverings could be clearer.

“To be totally candid with you… that WHO guidance for me is not as clear as I wish it would be. The reason is this is an area where there is a massive amount of disagreement.

The WHO special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro is before an Oireachtas committee (via video-link) this morning. He has previously appealed to Irish people to wear face coverings on public transport.#Covid19Ireland — Ãine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) June 11, 2020

“You’ve got one group of people who say the science isn’t very strong plus if you have people wearing masks widely that will lead them to have a false sense of complacency. On the other side we have people, and I belong to that camp, who feel that this is a proper part of an overall strategy, especially when people have to be close up.”

Dr Nabarro said he believes face coverings should be part of an overall strategy and there is evidence that when people are distributed masks freely by their government, there is a stronger take up of them.

