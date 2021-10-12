What does Budget 2022 mean for you?

The Budget 2022 at Government Buildings, Dublin (Julien Behal/PA)

The Minister for Finance has said that in compiling Budget 2022, the Government was “conscious” of the cost-of-living pressures facing the public and businesses.

Paschal Donohoe presented the multibillion-euro package to the Dail on Tuesday.

The Government said the Budget meets the “twin goals” of investing in the future while putting the public finances on a sustainable path.

Finance Minister @paschald announced #Budget2022 earlier today. Join him for a live Budget Q&A on our social channels at 8pm tonight.



Submit a question: https://t.co/AQCmr4FPmY pic.twitter.com/MjhVRMy859 — Fine Gael (@FineGael) October 12, 2021

Here are the main points that arose from Budget 2022:

– Government will provide seven billion euro in Covid funding, with the establishment of a Covid-19 contingency fund of over four billion euro

– Young people aged between 19 and 23 can avail of a 50% discount on public transport through a Youth Travel Card

– The weekly pension and core welfare payments will increase by five euro

– The living alone allowance will increase by three euro

– Carer’s allowance will increase from 332.50 euro to 350 euro for a single person and from 665 euro to 750 euro for a couple

#Budget2022 includes a dedicated women’s health package worth €31 million. This will include access to free contraception for women aged 17-25 from next August. pic.twitter.com/vZzuzJiGbV — Fine Gael (@FineGael) October 12, 2021

– The National Childcare Scheme will be extended to children under 15 from September 2022

– The Government’s Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers will be extended unchanged into next year

– An excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes will rise by 50 cents

– A 3% zoned land tax will be introduced – set to apply to land which is zoned as suitable for housing but remains undeveloped

– The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will remain in place until April 30 2022

– People working from home can avail of an income tax deduction amounting to 30% of the cost of vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband

– The standard rate band for income tax will increase by 1,500 euros

– The national minimum wage will increase by 30 cents to 10.50 euros an hour

The Budget in Brief - A Citizen's Guide to #Budget2022 is now available at https://t.co/NVp4yzXgWm. pic.twitter.com/nSv0TsdwqJ — Dept. PER IRL (@IRLDeptPER) October 12, 2021

– A rise in the prices of diesel and petrol

– Free contraception to women aged 17-25

– Free GP care to be extended to under-7s

– The recruitment of an additional 800 trainee gardai

– Increase in funding for mental health

– An additional 1,165 special needs assistants

– Increase in the number of schools and children benefiting from the DEIS programme

– Reduced VAT rate of 9% for the hospitality sector will remain in place to the end of August 2022