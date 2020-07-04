| 18.1°C Dublin

Whale trapped in Wicklow harbour

The Sowerby’s beaked whale is usually found in deep water, more often in the Atlantic.

By Michael McHugh, PA

A distressed whale in Wicklow harbour is expected to die, experts have said.

It is stranded near a sailing club after losing its bearings, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) added.

The IWDG said: “Euthanasia might be an option if we can find a vet prepared to attempt.

“National Parks and Wildlife Service will support recovery for post-mortem.

“Thanks to Coastguard for their help.”

