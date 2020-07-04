Whale trapped in Wicklow harbour

A distressed whale in Wicklow harbour is expected to die, experts have said.

It is stranded near a sailing club after losing its bearings, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) added.

The Sowerby’s beaked whale is usually found in deep water, more often in the Atlantic.

Male Sowerby's beaked whale in Wicklow Harbour. Not looking in great condition, breathing regularly, suggestion of being thin in this video from Nick Veale. Expect it to die. deep-diving beaked whales particularly to acoustic trauma. pic.twitter.com/uFQqDWdAku — Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) July 4, 2020

The IWDG said: “Euthanasia might be an option if we can find a vet prepared to attempt.

“National Parks and Wildlife Service will support recovery for post-mortem.

“Thanks to Coastguard for their help.”

PA Media