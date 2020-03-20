| 5.9°C Dublin

Weeks ago we'd have said anything to ease the rental crisis was welcome, unfortunately that 'anything' turned out to be coronavirus

Caroline O'Doherty

RENTAL shortages are easing and rents are falling as properties normally let to tourists are put back on the residential market.

Ordinarily there would be plenty of reasons to welcome that synopsis of just one of the many changes charging through our country.

The prolonged scarcity of rental properties, chiefly in our cities, has placed enormous strain on workers, students and families.