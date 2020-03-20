Weeks ago we'd have said anything to ease the rental crisis was welcome, unfortunately that 'anything' turned out to be coronavirus

RENTAL shortages are easing and rents are falling as properties normally let to tourists are put back on the residential market.

Ordinarily there would be plenty of reasons to welcome that synopsis of just one of the many changes charging through our country.

The prolonged scarcity of rental properties, chiefly in our cities, has placed enormous strain on workers, students and families.

For those lucky enough to find accommodation, the ever-increasing rents have placed colossal strain on their pockets.

A few weeks ago we would have said anything that eased the situation would be welcome.

Unfortunately, ‘anything’ has turned out to be coronavirus.

At the moment, the figures are not transformative. While the number of centrally located apartments in Dublin available to let on the Daft.ie website has increased by 64pc since the start of the month and lettings nationally have risen 13pc in total, that still amounts to just 353 extra properties.

We need much more than that to solve the accommodation crisis. The governments (outgoing, caretaker and future) all agree we need to build 20-25,000 new rental and purchase homes a year to meet demand.

But what’s interesting is that the trend recorded by Daft.ie is mirrored in reverse on the Airbnb website which has fewer active rental properties available now heading into what is normally the start of the tourist season than it did in mid-December.

Dublin had 3,052 properties to let then and has 2,812 now. Galway had 1,726 and now has 1,519. Cork is down from 1,536 to 1,337. Waterford and Limerick had smaller markets but they too have shrunk.

We didn’t really need more proof that the short-term letting market had eaten into the supply of long-term rental homes but the collapse of tourism has given it to us anyway.

That's not something to celebrate. Tens of thousands of workers rely on the tourist industry for their livelihood.

But it is something to consider when we get past these strange times. Regulations introduced last summer were designed to strictly limit short-term letting in rent pressure zones but when the Irish Independent examined the impact six months later, they were being widely ignored.

At the time, most of the councils tasked with laying down the rules were only beginning to assemble their enforcement teams but it said something that the rules alone were not bringing about change.

A pandemic is now the enforcer which would be fine if it was on the side of good but it is on no-one's side.

It has turned people’s lives upside down and threatens their ability to pay any rents – even the reduced rates that now, anecdotally at least, apply.

Coronavirus is just another of the external forces that we have allowed to rule how we provide homes, albeit a more dramatic one than usual.

Normally it's the vagaries of the market that dictate. We're always trying to monitor its temperature and blood pressure to see if it's rising, stable or convulsing and wait to see what boost or blow it dishes out.

We couldn't have known a pandemic would come knocking on the door but we've been peering nervously out the window at the market for too long.

When this is over, we need to get building to withstand all threats.