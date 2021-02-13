Weather warnings in place across Ireland as island sees heavy snow in parts

Weather warnings are in place across Ireland after cold temperatures brought heavy snow to parts of the island this weekend.

Met Eireann issued an orange weather warning for Sunday, with 110km/h winds set to batter the west, particularly in Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

The warning will apply from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo



All current warnings : just click on tab for current warning for each day 👉https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/8IxryF1o3R — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2021

It follows a yellow warning for the East of the country, that will also apply until 4pm on Sunday.

Snow and ice warnings remain in place across Northern Ireland until 10pm on Saturday, and could continue into Sunday.

The Met Office has forecast snow to spread east across the day, with potential accumulations and icy stretches.

The authorities have warned that surfaces – including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – may become difficult in some areas, and there is a likelihood of travel delays and accidents.

There is a weather warning from @metofficeni for strong winds in some areas overnight and tomorrow - there could be risk of travel delays, power cuts, spray and large waves in coastal areas, and fallen trees.

Info and advice: https://t.co/tP2B50CUOu@deptinfra pic.twitter.com/v1nXKGiotb — nidirect (@nidirect) February 13, 2021

“There could be travel delays and a risk of injuries and accidents,” NI Direct has warned.

“Take extra care. Adjust your driving according to the conditions and reduce your speed, even when roads have been gritted.”

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Neil Armstrong, said: “There are still some wintry hazards to get through over the next few days, with low temperatures, strong winds and further snow especially in Northern Ireland.”

PA Media