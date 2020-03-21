'We will always love you' - uncle pays heartfelt tribute to niece killed in collision with jeep

The uncle of a teenage girl killed in a collision in Co Offaly on Friday evening has paid a moving tribute to his "beautiful" niece.

Aoife Doyle Scully (14) tragically lost her life yesterday evening when she was struck by a jeep while out walking with a friend.

The incident happened on the Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area at around 7.30pm.

Her uncle Ronan Scully paid tribute to her "energy, imagination and beauty" and said she fought "valiantly for girls and human rights."

"We will always love you and thank you for your kindness, strength, beauty, honesty, smiles, courage, fighting spirit, charity, talents and passion for all things family and life," he said.

Gardaí investigating the crash have appealed for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors