'We are saddened and surprised' - Ronan Group responds to closure of iconic café Bewley’s

  • Ronan Group: 'We were not in a position to subsidise its business when its shareholders are perfectly capable of doing so'
Amy Molloy Twitter Email

The landlord of the building home to iconic café Bewley’s says it is “saddened and surprised” that the business is to close and has called on the owners to “enter into meaningful dialogue” to prevent such an outcome.

Bewley’s, which pays annual rent of €1.5m to its landlord, RGRE Grafton Limited, a company controlled by property developer Johnny Ronan, cited a combination of factors for the closure including high rents and operating costs, coupled with the loss of footfall during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

A source close to Johnny Ronan said Bewley’s asked for a six-month rent holiday at the end of March and RGRE was not in a position to grant this as the company has an obligation to its own stakeholders.