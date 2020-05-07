'We are saddened and surprised' - Ronan Group responds to closure of iconic café Bewley’s

The landlord of the building home to iconic café Bewley’s says it is “saddened and surprised” that the business is to close and has called on the owners to “enter into meaningful dialogue” to prevent such an outcome.

Bewley’s, which pays annual rent of €1.5m to its landlord, RGRE Grafton Limited, a company controlled by property developer Johnny Ronan, cited a combination of factors for the closure including high rents and operating costs, coupled with the loss of footfall during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

A source close to Johnny Ronan said Bewley’s asked for a six-month rent holiday at the end of March and RGRE was not in a position to grant this as the company has an obligation to its own stakeholders.

"Every business is dealing with its own issues… the crisis threatens landlords and tenants and both sides have obligations,” the source said.

"Landlords, like their tenants, come in all shapes and sizes as do their financial structures and balance sheets."

The historic restaurant and café has been a Dublin landmark since it opened its doors in 1927.

Its closure will result in the loss of 110 jobs.

In a statement, RGRE Group said: “We are saddened and surprised by the news that the iconic Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street is to close, especially as we had attempted to engage with the Campbell family over the past few weeks to reach a mutually acceptable outcome after the company had declared that it was taking a 'rent holiday'.

Expand Close Bewley’s Cafe is to close down (Artur Widak/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bewley’s Cafe is to close down (Artur Widak/PA)

“Our preferred solution has always been for Bewley’s, as a Dublin institution which belongs on Grafton Street, to re-open its doors as soon as it can.

“However, Ronan Group has made it clear to Bewley’s on numerous occasions that we were not in a position to subsidise its business when its shareholders are perfectly capable of doing so. Bewley’s is a successful and profitable company and has generated significant earnings for its shareholders over a period of many years.

“We call on the Campbell family to enter into meaningful dialogue with Ronan Group to see if this unfortunate outcome can be avoided.”

Bewley’s had annual sales of €4.5m last year and recorded losses of around €1.5m.

The café is currently owned by artist Paddy Campbell, and is a protected structure and a landmark for generations of Dubliners and visitors to the capital alike.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said “landlords need to take some pain” if the hospitality industry is to survive.

“We need decisive State action to force landlords to slash rent,” he said.

“You are going to have a domino fall of businesses that can’t pay their rent, that won’t be able to open and I can’t see 90pc of restaurants opening up on June 29 unless drastic action is taken.

“This has to be a wake up call to the government that if a company in hospitality like Bewley’s can fall, what is going to happen in the future for smaller businesses who are having huge difficulty with landlords with no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Landlords are issuing 21-day notices and putting severe pressure on highly stressed businesses and landlords are pushing for rent to be paid, it doesn’t make sense to me when there is no income coming in.”

In a statement, Bewley’s confirmed it had written to staff to inform them that it is likely necessary to close the café in the coming weeks.

"We would like to sincerely thank all of the staff who work in the business for their loyalty and dedication which has made Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street a landmark, iconic and memorable place to visit. We would also like to thank our loyal customers over the decades."