‘We all stick together’: Dubliners crowd streets for a glance of Olympic champ

Flags and bunting near Kellie Harrington’s home in Portland Row (Niall Carson/PA)

Ballybough was Kellie Harrington’s first stop on her open top bus journey home – and the locals made sure they were ready to greet her.

When she arrived, just after 5pm, it was to a sea of flags, banners and balloons as inner city Dublin showed its appreciation for their Olympic gold medal winner.

Harrington, from Portland Row, defeated Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira by a unanimous points decision to become only the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Katie Taylor’s gold in London 2012.

In Ballybough, the first groups of people started to gather at around 3pm, as a team of around 30 locals hung flags and balloons on the Ballybough Road – and a group of children spray-painted a bin gold.

By 4.30pm, the streets were nearly full – as cheers, music and the beeping of car horns filled the air.

By 4.45pm, a DJ had started playing music to the still growing crowd.

Only a short walk from Croke Park, one local said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment – bigger than Dublin winning the All-Ireland football final.

Ballybough shows its appreciation for Kellie Harrington and Emmet Brennan pic.twitter.com/DcHvU5zvb2 — Dominic McGrath (@McGrathDominic) August 10, 2021

On Monday, local councillors had appealed for celebrations to be confined to inner city Dublin, as Dublin City Council tried to organise a safe, socially-distanced homecoming amid a global pandemic.

Locals said they hoped that one day soon Harrington might be able to get a civic ceremony to mark her achievement.

“I’d love that to happen, in a little more time,” said Anna Kelly, a Ballybough resident.

“She deserves everything.”

“It just gives a good name to the area, because it’s been run down for a long time,” she said.

Anne Smith, who was with Ms Kelly, said: “The way things are going now, we have to go along with the guidelines, what else can we do?”

On the other side of the street, Audrey Walker was helping to decorate the street around local pub, the Clonliffe House. She has lived all her life in Ballybough.

“It’s given the whole area a lift, especially after the last 18 months we’ve all had.”

She said they hoped Ms Harrington, as well as local Olympian boxer Emmet Brennan, would be “delighted” when they arrive.

“It’s always good to watch anyone from Ireland, but when you have someone from your locality, it makes it extra special.”

Carmen Buckley was speaking with some friends as she waited for the open top bus to arrive. She said the athletes were “heroes” coming home.

“They’re inner city Dublin and we all stick together,” she said.

As for the reaction Ms Harrington could expect when she arrived, Ms Buckley declared: “It’ll be mad, mad – you won’t be able to hold us back.”