Warning of tough winter as politicians ‘can’t rule out return of restrictions’

Health officials have warned that Ireland faces a difficult winter, as political leaders accepted that the return of some restrictions could not be ruled out.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin warned the public on Thursday to be vigilant of businesses that do not ask for a Covid pass, urging people to insist that restaurants and pubs follow basic rules.

He said avoiding the return of restrictions in the coming weeks and months would “demand vigilance” from members of the public.

On Friday, the easing of some restrictions will see the return of nightclubs and the loosening of some rules for the hospitality sector.

Mr Martin said: “The bottom line is this, to avoid any new restrictions coming in, to avoid going back, we will demand vigilance on behalf of the people generally, all of us. Therefore when we go to establishments we should at least, as a minimum, insist that the basic standards have been applied and the consumer power can be very strong in that regard.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar also echoed warnings from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, when he said that “nobody can rule out” the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions.

If individuals have symptoms, the advice is not an antigen test. It's restrict your movements and get a PCR test Dr Tony Holohan

“I’ve always been clear that I thought we’d have to get through at least another winter before we could say that the pandemic was safely behind us.

“So, nobody can rule out a return to restrictions. But we do have 800 more beds in our hospital system than we had before the pandemic, we have surge capacity in ICUs, we have the ability, if needs be, to use the private hospitals.”

“It is possible for us to ride out this wave, to get through this second peak of Delta without having to reimpose restrictions, but that can’t be guaranteed unfortunately.”

The comments from the two most senior members of the Government came as officials in the HSE painted a grim picture of the pressures the winter will bring for the health service.

At the first HSE briefing since August, HSE chief Paul Reid said that rising Covid-19 cases, as well as the spread of flu and respiratory illnesses, was a cause for concern.

Health officials said that Ireland was likely to face another difficult winter, with some hospitals already being forced to scale back scheduled treatment because of the latest surge of the virus.

Mr Reid told reporters on Thursday that projections from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that intensive care numbers could reach around 150 by the end of November was worrying.

“More older people are getting sicker, more people are being hospitalised and indeed more people, by the day, are being put into ICU.

“The projections, communicated from Nphet earlier this week, have caused particular levels of concern to our ICU consultants,” Mr Reid told reporters.

Mr Reid said: “We know, and the hospital systems know, that they need extra support through the winter.”

Figures released on Thursday by the HSE also revealed that there had been an 18% increase in Covid-19 testing in the last week.

Positivity rates from testing carried out at community testing sites sit at 11.8%.

In Kerry, that figure has reached as high as 19%.

Niamh O’Beirne, head of testing and tracing in the HSE, said five weeks ago that figure was 6.8%.

On Thursday, an additional 2,029 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

There are currently 448 patients in hospital with the virus, with 88 of those in intensive care.

Earlier, the chief medical officer warned parents not to use antigen tests on children before sending them to school.

Dr Tony Holohan said he had become aware of a “really concerning practice” where children who are symptomatic of Covid-19 are being tested at home, and then sent to school after a negative result.

He warned that this risks not only missing cases of coronavirus, but also respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu.

He said: “One practice that has come to our attention is people are using antigen tests, when either they or their children are symptomatic, to determine whether or not they have Covid.

“And then on the assumption of a negative test meaning that they don’t have Covid, sending children into school or continuing to engage.

“That is a really concerning practice, because what we’re doing then is we’re potentially missing Covid, but we’re also missing RSV, which is now already a significant cause of problems in children in school, and potentially missing flu.”

He added: “We’re at the start of what might be the flu season, so that’s a very, very concerning practice.

“If individuals have symptoms, the advice is not an antigen test. It’s restrict your movements and get a PCR test.”

Dr Holohan said he retains concerns about the use of antigen tests by people who are not trained healthcare professionals.

“We know that likes of healthcare professionals who are trained in the use of these tests will do the test to highest standard than individuals, and that obviously is a concern that feeds into their general use,” he told RTE’s Today With Claire Byrne.

With the Government announcing that antigen testing will have a wider role in the reopening of society this week, Dr Holohan denied Nphet’s opposition to their use had set back Ireland’s pandemic response.

He said: “No more than anything else, one single issue is not the cause of what’s happening, nor is it the potential solution.

“What we always advised against, and still do, is a widespread testing of people in the general population who don’t have symptoms.

“Because the danger then is that if an individual gets a negative test, they then undertake something that they wouldn’t have otherwise undertaken.

“We have asked the rapid testing group, which is chaired by Professor Mary Horgan, to look at a very specific situation, which is the potential use of tests by individuals who might propose to undertake riskier activity, now that everything is open.

“Our concern was that it’s used as a green light test to make something safe that otherwise wouldn’t be safe. That’s what we always advised against and still do.”

Dr Holohan also confirmed a “small number” of the Delta subvariant AY.4.2 have been found in Ireland.

The strain which developed from the Delta variant of Covid-19 has been linked with a growing number of infections in the UK.

Dr Holohan said there was “no evidence” that the new variant is resistant to vaccines and “no clear evidence” it is more transmissible than the Delta variant.

He said: “It’s being tracked. There is quite a substantial number (of cases) in the UK, we’ve experienced numbers in this country.

“But it’s not something about which we are raising alarm or concern about at this point in time.”