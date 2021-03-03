Warning as more coronavirus fatalities confirmed

A further 25 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

A further 566 infections have been confirmed.

At 8am on Wednesday, 489 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 114 were in intensive care.

Another 29 additional hospitalisations had been recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, handwashing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of Covid-19 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory.

“However, we are still seeing outbreaks in the community, including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals.

“We need to keep up our guard against the B117 (UK) variant of Covid-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible.”

He added the population’s willingness to stick with the public health advice had resulted in progress towards beating the pandemic.

He said: “Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, handwashing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of Covid-19.”

PA Media