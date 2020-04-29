Virtual Dublin Pride Festival to be held in June after parade cancelled

The Dublin LGBTQ Pride parade has been cancelled this year and will be replaced with a virtual festival.

The parade had initially been postponed until September, but organisers said the scale of the event would “place unnecessary pressure on essential frontline services and resources that will have been at full stretch for many months”.

In a statement, organisers said: “The first Digital Dublin Pride Festival is to be hosted in June, with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade and concert.

“Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other.

“Pride isn’t cancelled, we’re just bringing it home.

“When we chose In This Together as our theme for 2020, we knew it was not just a phrase but a responsibility.

“A responsibility to act in the best interests of all our communities, to react to changing circumstances and to support our frontline workers.

“Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organisations and charities in Ireland.

“Even though we won’t be together on O’Connell Street we know that won’t stop us all coming together to support our community and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members.”

