Violent incident in Rathkeale ‘absolutely unacceptable’ – justice minister

The Minister of Justice has said that a violent incident in Co Limerick, where SUVs were rammed, was ‘absolutely unacceptable’ (PA)

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said that a violent incident in Co Limerick, where SUVs were rammed, was “absolutely unacceptable”.

Gardai responded to a report of a number of vehicles driving dangerously in Rathkeale on Monday afternoon.

A number of cars and SUVs were involved in dangerous driving on the R523 road.

Gardai ordered a number of people in the area to disperse and closed the road for examination.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Mr Harris condemned the violent scenes, and urged those with any information to come forward and speak to gardai.

Mr Harris said: “The scenes in Rathkeale yesterday were absolutely unacceptable.

“This government is committed to building stronger, safer communities – in rural Ireland and in our towns and cities. Everybody has the right to feel safe and to be safe in their homes.

“In response to these scenes yesterday, the Garda Armed Support Unit was deployed rapidly.

There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. I know the community in Rathkeale is rightly proud of their town and abhor these appalling acts. Simon Harris

“I have been assured an enhanced policing presence will continue to be part of the policing plan over Christmas to ensure peace and order is maintained in the town.

“Garda investigations are ongoing, and they have appealed to any witnesses to contact Rathkeale Garda Station to make sure that those involved can be identified and prosecuted.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. I know the community in Rathkeale is rightly proud of their town and abhor these appalling acts.”

Gardai said that investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Rathkeale area between 2pm and 4pm on Monday who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63 222.