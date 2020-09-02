Vigil held for Deliveroo cyclist who was knocked down and killed in Dublin

A vigil has been held for Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes, who was knocked down and killed in Dublin.

Hundreds of people, including Deliveroo riders and cyclists, gathered on O’Connell Street hours after the 28-year-old died from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Mr Cortes, from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, was struck by a car while cycling at North Wall Quay on Monday at around 10.30pm.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital in serious condition where he died on Wednesday morning.

Deliveroo riders and cyclists hold a vigil on O'Connell Street in Dublin for Brazilian Deliveroo rider Thiago Cortes (Niall Carson/PA)

Deliveroo riders and cyclists hold a vigil on O'Connell Street in Dublin for Brazilian Deliveroo rider Thiago Cortes (Niall Carson/PA)

The vigil was organised by English Language Students’ Union of Ireland (ELSU), which took place on O’Connell Street.

Friends and colleagues of Mr Cortes waved signs that were calling for justice and placards that read “immigrant lives matter”.

There were emotional scenes as his friends said prayers in Portuguese. They were also joined by Debenhams workers who have been holding protests since the stores were closed in Ireland earlier this year.

The protesters moved on to the scene at North Wall Quay where they laid flowers.

Deliveroo riders and cyclists hold a vigil on O'Connell Street in Dublin for Brazillian Deliveroo rider Thiago Cortes, 28, who died after he was struck by a car while cycling on North Wall Quay on Monday night.

Deliveroo riders and cyclists hold a vigil on O'Connell Street in Dublin for Brazillian Deliveroo rider Thiago Cortes, 28, who died after he was struck by a car while cycling on North Wall Quay on Monday night.

Gardai at Store Street are renewing their appeal for witnesses of the incident.

They have appealed to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street garda station 01 6668000 or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

