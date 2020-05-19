Very small weddings might be able to go ahead in July, health minister says

Small weddings would be permitted by phase four, which is due to begin on July 20 (PA)

Health minister Simon Harris has said “very small” weddings with close family and friends might be able to take place in July.

According to the Government road map out of lockdown, small weddings would be permitted by phase four, which is due to begin on July 20.

Mr Harris told Newstalk FM the Government will be working on more detailed guidance about weddings over the next few weeks.

Small is going to be small - 100 is not small, 80 or 90 is not small. We are talking about a very small gathering with very close family and friends Simon Harris

He said: “Over the next weeks what we have to do is provide more clarity in relation to this. At the moment, what we’re saying is we could arrive at a point at stage four in July – and even that date can’t be guaranteed – we will have to see how we get on in the next few weeks.

“In stage four of our plan we are saying you could have small social gatherings, ie a small wedding or baptism. Small is going to be small – 100 is not small, 80 or 90 is not small. We are talking about a very small gathering with very close family and friends.”

The Government’s road map says that “small social gatherings by family and close friends” such as small weddings and baptisms, limited to a certain number for a limited period while maintaining social distancing, would be permitted from July 20.

By phase five on August 10, large social gatherings such as larger weddings would be allowed on a restricted basis.

“I have to be honest – nobody can guarantee where we will be with this virus in July or August,” he added.

