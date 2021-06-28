Varadkar urges employers to make remote working bigger part of life after Covid

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (right) at Government Buildings in Dublin speaking during the launch of a campaign calling on employers to continue to facilitate remote working options post-pandemic with John Evoy General Manager of Grow Remote (left) (Niall Carson/PA)

The Tanaiste has called on employers to make remote working a much bigger part of life after Covid-19.

Leo Varadkar said the Government does not want to see working “drift” back to the way it was before the pandemic, and wants future arrangements to be based on “personal choice”.

He made the comments as he launched the #MakingRemoteWork campaign at Government Buildings in Dublin on Monday.

See how you can be #MakingRemoteWork with our checklist. Examine your Policies for Remote Working and consider:



a policy for requests

updating other policies to factor in blended options

including a review date if remote working is offered on a temporary basis



— Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (@DeptEnterprise) June 25, 2021

“It’s the Government saying to employers, employees that now’s a good time to begin the conversation about what the return to work, the return to the modern workplace, is going to look like after the pandemic,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Huge numbers of people have been working from home for many months now. We know what can now be achieved in terms of productivity, how practical it is, and how successful it’s been.

“But at the moment it’s not a choice, people are being told that they have to work from home if at all possible – that is going to change the next couple of months.

“It is going to become a choice, and people won’t have to work from home. They’ll be able to return to the workplace, but we don’t want things to drift back to the way they were.

“We don’t want to go back to the old normal. We want a new normal. We want that to be based on personal choice.”